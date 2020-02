A man was found dead inside his car on Staten Island Monday morning with a bag on his head and handcuffed to the steering wheel, authorities said.

A man was found dead inside his car on Staten Island Monday morning with a bag on his head and handcuffed to the steering wheel, authorities said.

The man, in his 50s, was found just after 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Jewish Community Center of Staten Island on Manor Road, police said. He was in a black Nissan Altima.

The circumstances surrounding his death and how long he had been there were not immediately available.