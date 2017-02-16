Man found dead in TriBeCa jewelry store with zip ties around neck, NYPD says

The man was found with two zip ties around his neck, police said.

A 43-year-old man was found dead with zip ties around his neck in the bathroom of a TriBeCa jewelry store on Wednesday night, police said.

The man, identified as Omid Gholian, of Marine Park, was found by police shortly after 6 p.m. inside World of Gold N Diamond on the corner of Church and Duane streets, police said. Gholian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, worked at the store.

There was blood found in the bathroom, they said, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Gholian’s brother told police that no one had heard or seen from him in two days.

Fred Laleh, 60, owner and partner of nearby Korner Jewelry, said he saw the gate of Gholian’s store open abound 9 or 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, and saw it closed by about 11 a.m.

He said Gholian, who had a great sense of humor, has two brothers, a sister and his parents, all of whom live in Brooklyn.

“He was a very friendly guy. He was a very, very kind person,” said Laleh, friends with Gholian for more than a decade. “I’m still in shock.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

A spokeswoman for the city medical examiner’s office said they are awaiting further investigative information from police before determining the cause and manner of death.