A man was found shot to death on East 138 Street in the Bronx on June 12, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in the Bronx found a man shot to death in a building on a busy commercial corridor Wednesday night.

Law enforcement sources said officers from the 40th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a male shot inside a building located at 494 East 138 St. in Mott Haven on June 12 at around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man bloodied with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police are withholding the victim’s name until the family is notified.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, but police were not able to say at this time what led to the deadly shooting.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA).You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.