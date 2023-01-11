Detectives are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Brooklyn Tuesday night, police sources said.

According to the NYPD, officers from the 63rd Precinct raced to 2188 Flatbush Avenue after 911 calls reported a brutal stabbing at approximately 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, police discovered a 30-year-old man in a pool of blood; the victim had been stabbed in the chest.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital where he was, unfortunately, pronounced dead.

The investigation lasted well into the night with the NYPD Emergency Service Unit aiding in the search for evidence. A baseball cap could be observed at the scene beside a puddle of blood. A bloody knife could also be spotted discarded inside a potted plant. Police have confirmed a weapon was recovered.

The victim has yet to be identified pending family notification. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS(for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.