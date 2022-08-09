Man hits 80-year-old woman in unprovoked attack on Upper East Side train: NYPD

Cops are looking for a suspect who attacked an 80-year-old woman in an Upper East Side subway station over the weekend.

According to police, at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 the victim was inside a northbound 6 train at the 68 St – Hunter College station when an unknown man assaulted her in an unprovoked attack. The suspect hit the victim multiple times on her head, back and shoulder, causing her to fall to the floor.

The suspect then fled the train when it pulled into the East 59th Street station to parts unknown. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspect taken from subway station surveillance footage:

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 40 and 45 years old, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and red leather jacket, baggy jeans, red and black sneakers and carrying a large paper bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.