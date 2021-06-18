Man in custody after 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on a Brooklyn street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man is in custody after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in Brooklyn in broad daylight.

Authorities say that at 2:30 p.m. on June 17, police responded to a call regarding a male stabbed in front of 168 Decatur Street in Bed-Stuy. Upon their arrival, officers found 15-year-old Troy Lovik at the scene with a stab wound to his chest.

EMS rushed Lovik to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

A 48-year-old man was taken into custody with charges pending against him. At this time, the motive behind the stabbing remains unclear, but authorities say that the dispute may have started over parking.

A Police Department spokesperson said Friday that Lovick and a group of friends may have been blocking the suspect from trying to leave his parking spot, at which point “some words were exchanged and that’s when this thing happened.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Updated at 10:09 a.m. on June 18.