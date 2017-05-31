Man in triple shooting at Penn Station subway station convicted of murder, DA’s office says

The shooting claimed the life of Angel Quinones, 43, and injured two other men, cops said.

Francisco Alsina was convicted of murder in the 2015 triple shooting inside a subway station stairwell at Penn Station on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said. Above, a memorial for the victims in the shooting is seen on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015. Photo Credit: Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures

A man was found guilty of murder and other charges Wednesday in a deadly 2015 triple shooting at a Penn Station subway station during the start of rush hour, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.

It was just before 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2015, when prosecutors said Francisco Alsina and Vincent Arcona got into an argument with three men outside of the McDonald’s on Eighth Avenue near West 35th Street. The fight then spilled over to the stairwell of the A, C, E subway station at 34th Street-Penn Station before Alsina pulled out a gun and fired four shots.

The shooting claimed the life of Angel Quinones, 43, and injured William Lamboy and Eddie Torres, police and prosecutors said.

“This defendant murdered one victim, wounded two others, and put pedestrians and commuters in grave danger as he fired shots from an underground landing,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement Wednesday.

Police had said at the time that they believed the argument was drug-related.

After the shooting, Alsina and Arcona fled to Long Island before heading to Rhode Island, where they stayed with Alsina’s relatives, the DA’s office said. They were caught on Nov. 12, 2015, after police tracked Alsina’s phone to the Rhode Island address.

Alsina, of Mastic, Long Island, was found guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon by a state Supreme Court jury, the DA’s office said.

He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison on the top charge when he’s sentenced on June 15, the DA’s office said.

Arcona, of Medford, Long Island, pleaded guilty in state Supreme Court to first-degree manslaughter back in February 2017, and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.