Man indicted on a charge of allegedly slamming cat with a shopping cart and lighting it on fire, killing it

If convicted, Bailey faces a maximum of four years in prison.

A man was indicted Thursday on a charge that he pushed a shopping cart into a cat and then threw a flaming cloth on it, killing it, authorities said.

Ernesto Bailey, 31, pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated cruelty to animals, fifth-degree arson, and torturing and injuring animals, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s office.

On July 25, Bailey allegedly slammed the cat with a shopping cart before pouring flammable liquid onto a cloth and lighting it on fire, according to the DA’s office.

Bailey then allegedly threw the flaming cloth onto the cat.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of four years in prison.

Bailey’s attorney did not immediately return a call requesting comment. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1.

In May, 21-year-old Andre Robinson was charged with allegedly kicking a 1-year-old cat named King, who survived the attack, in Brooklyn.

Robinson allegedly posted a video of the incident online, igniting plenty of backlash. He was charged with a misdemeanor. King was adopted in June.