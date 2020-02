Police are still looking for the suspect.

A police officer was attacked when he tried to stop a man from jumping the turnstile in a Crown Heights train station over the weekend.

The man skipped the fare at the Utica Avenue No. 4 and No. 3 station at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said. But when officers tried to stop him, he punched one of them and fled.

The officer was taken to New York Methodist Hospital for pain.

