Police are searching for a man who repeatedly punched and kicked a 78-year-old woman in the face earlier this month while riding the subway in the Bronx.

The attack happened on a northbound 2 train at the 238th Street-Nereid Avenue station on March 10, police said.

The man walked up to the victim, who was seated by herself, as the train pulled into the station around 3:10 a.m. and wildly kicked and punched her in the face and body, according to police. He then got off the train and ran out of the station.

The woman took the train one more stop to the 241st Street station, where she was met by EMS personnel who treated her for swelling and cuts on her face, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect on Friday, describing the man as about 40 years old, 6 feet tall and around 180 pounds.

NYPD Transit Bureau Chief Edward Delatorre said detectives are "actively investigating this heinous assault."

An MTA spokeswoman called the attack "extremely disturbing."

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our customers, and we strongly condemn this despicable attack," the spokeswoman said in a statement Friday. "The NYPD is actively investigating this incident and we will offer any and all assistance we can provide.”