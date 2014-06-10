Man punched in subway weeks ago dies

A 45-year-old man who hit his head after he was punched in the subway earlier this month died Tuesday, police …

Bronx man James Kutza apparently got into an argument with a man on the northbound 6 train. Police said the fight escalated just as the train pulled into the 125th Street station on June 6 at about 8:30 a.m.

The suspect — described as a light-skinned, 6-foot tall man — then punched Kutza, who fell and hit his head on the platform. Kutza was taken to Harlem Hospital where he succumbed to his injures Tuesday, police said.

Police are still looking for the man who allegedly punched him.