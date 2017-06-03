Man randomly attacked with cane on Manhattan street, NYPD says

A 19-year-old was arrested for the unprovoked attack, police said.

A 19-year-old was arrested Saturday after he randomly hit a 90-year-old man with a cane on a Manhattan street Friday evening, police said.

Saul Nunez of the Bronx walked up to the victim outside 4863 Broadway in Inwood, kicked his shopping cart and struck him in the head with a cane just before 6 p.m., cops said. The attack was unprovoked, they said.

Good Samaritans intervened to stop the assault, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with cuts on his ear and head. He was in serious, but stable condition, police said.

Nunez was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.