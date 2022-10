Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Queens on Tuesday morning.

At around 8 a.m. on Oct. 11, police responded to the shooting at 88-35 162nd Street, nearby the Jamaica Center. Upon their arrival, officers found a man who had been shot in the torso at the location.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

At this time, it is not known what the motive behind the shooting was. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.