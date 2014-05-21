Man shot and killed outside of Bronx elementary school

A man was shot and killed outside an elementary school in the Bronx on Wednesday morning, police said.

The 25-year-old man, who was not identified, was shot in the head near P.S. 112 on Schieffelin Avenue in Edenwald at about 9 a.m.

A suspect — described as a man in his 20s or 30s — tried to flee in a U-Haul truck. But he abandoned the truck just a few feet down the street, police said.

He died on the scene and did not have identification on him, police said. The shooting didn’t appear to be connected to the school.

Nevertheless, the school building was placed on a shelter-in status, said Marge Feinberg, a spokeswoman for the Department of Education.