A man armed with a knife and a wooden stick was shot and killed by police in the Bronx Sunday night, the NYPD said.

Police were called to the Hill House on Grand Avenue, between Macombs Road and West 174th Street, in Morris Heights shortly before 11 p.m., about a man harassing people and banging on doors, cops said.

When officers arrived, they encountered a 32-year-old man holding a large knife in one hand and a wooden stick in the other, according to police.

The man came at the officers, and one of them fired a taser at him, police said. He continued to advance, so the officer shot him in the torso, they said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

The NYPD is expected to answer questions about the shooting later Monday morning.