Man slashed on East Harlem subway platform, police say

Two men were assaulted on a No. 6 train platform in East Harlem on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, police said. The NYPD released a surveillance image, left, of the two suspects wanted in connection with the case. Photo Credit: Christopher Payne

One man was slashed and another punched in the face Thursday night by two suspects on an East Harlem subway platform, the NYPD said.

A verbal dispute, which began on a northbound No. 6 train, escalated into a physical altercation when the men left the train at 110th Street and Lexington Avenue around 9:40 p.m., police said.

The 35-year-old male victim was slashed near the ear and received stitches after the incident, police said. He also has injuries to his left eye, nose and head. The victim’s friend, a 59-year-old male, sustained “bruising to the face,” an NYPD spokesman said. Both victims were taken to the Metropolitan Hospital Center in stable condition.

The two suspects fled the scene, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the two suspects Friday afternoon.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.