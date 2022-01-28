Man sought for stealing cash from the register at Soho dry cleaning shop

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD is looking for a crook who robbed a SoHo dry cleaner earlier this week.

According to police, at 4:25 p.m. on Jan. 24 an unknown man entered Soho Dry Cleaning, located at 529 Broome Street, and pushed a 33-year-old female employee away from the cash register. The sus[ect took $2,150 from the register and fled the scene on foot into the Spring Street subway station.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result and did not require medical attention,

The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion who was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.