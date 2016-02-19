Man stabbed in back, robbed of Kindle on Upper West Side

The suspect stabbed the man and ran off with his Kindle and headphones, cops said.

Police have released surveillance video of a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in the back and then stole his Kindle on the Upper West Side on Thursday.

The suspect approached the man from behind on West 88th Street, near Columbus Avenue, just after 5 p.m., police said.

He put a knife to the man’s neck, demanded his property, then stabbed the man and ran off with his Kindle and headphones, cops said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The suspect is believed to be 5-foot-9-inches, about 160 pounds and in his twenties, cops said. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.