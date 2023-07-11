Man stabbed in Brooklyn near the entrance to the Myrtle Avenue subway station: NYPD

A man was stabbed while seated in a folding chair (see upper left corner) in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning

A 58-year-old man is in stable condition after being stabbed Tuesday morning while sitting in a folding chair on the sidewalk in Brooklyn.

The victim was stabbed in the wrist and chest shortly before 6:30 a.m. while seated in the vicinity of Broadway and Myrtle Avenue, police said. The incident took place near the entrance to the Myrtle Avenue J-M-Z subway station.

Police from NYPD81st precinct discovered the victim after receiving a 911 call. The man was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull in critical condition, although cops say he is now in stable condition.

The suspect, according to police sources, fled the scene on a Citi Bike following the attack and was wearing a yellow shirt. It is unclear what led up to the incident or whether it was at random.

There have been no arrests at this time.