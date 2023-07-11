Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Man stabbed in Brooklyn near the entrance to the Myrtle Avenue subway station: NYPD

By Lloyd Mitchell
comments
Posted on
DSC_9151
A man was stabbed while seated in a folding chair (see upper left corner) in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning
Lloyd Mitchell

A 58-year-old man is in stable condition after being stabbed Tuesday morning while sitting in a folding chair on the sidewalk in Brooklyn.

The victim was stabbed in the wrist and chest shortly before 6:30 a.m. while seated in the vicinity of Broadway and Myrtle Avenue, police said.  The incident took place near the entrance to the Myrtle Avenue J-M-Z subway station.

Police from NYPD81st precinct discovered the victim after receiving a 911 call.  The man was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull in critical condition, although cops say he is now in stable condition.

The suspect, according to police sources, fled the scene on a Citi Bike following the attack and was wearing a yellow shirt. It is unclear what led up to the incident or whether it was at random.

There have been no arrests at this time.

A man was stabbed while seated in a folding chair near the Myrtle Avenue train station in Bushwick. Lloyd Mitchell
A 58-year-old man was stabbed in the chest near the entrance to the Myrtle Avenue train station on July 11. Police at the crime scene.Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC