Man stabbed in Crown Heights, NYPD says

Cops were looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in broad daylight Wednesday morning in Crown Heights.

The NYPD said that a 25-year-old victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition around 11:43 a.m. after he was stabbed in the upper right shoulder near Empire Boulevard and Kingston Avenue.

Police said they didn’t have a suspect identified Wednesday afternoon and are still investigating the incident.

“No words were exchanged and there was not a fight,” a police spokeswoman said.