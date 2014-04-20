Man stabbed in face on E train platform in Queens

The man was attacked on the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike station platform.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed in his face as he waited for a Manhattan-bound E train Sunday afternoon at a Queens subway station, police said.

He did not know his attacker, who was taken into custody by police.

The man, whose identity was not released as of press time, was attacked at about 2:15 p.m. on the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike station platform, police said.

He is in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.

Police then chased the suspect, who had boarded a bus before fleeing out the back door and into someone’s backyard.

He was apprehended hiding behind a fence near the intersection of Grand Central Parkway and Main Street, less than a mile from the subway station.

He was not charged as of press time, police said.