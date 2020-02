A man was stabbed in the neck and torso on a busy stretch in Harlem Wednesday, just as people were coming home from work said an FDNY spokesman.

The man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was stabbed just after 5:30 p.m. on 125th Street, between Lexington and Park avenues, authorities said.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital, the FDNY spokesman said. His condition was not immediately clear.