Man stabbed outside United Deli Grocery, Washington Heights bodega, NYPD says

A 28-year-old man was stabbed inside a Washington Heights bodega early Sunday, police said, leaving him in critical condition.

The victim was arguing with the suspect inside the United Deli Grocery on 179th Street, near Audubon Avenue, police said. The victim left at about 1:40 a.m., but the suspect grabbed a knife from inside the store and followed him outside.

The suspect then stabbed him in the lower back, police said, and ran.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear what the pair were fighting about.