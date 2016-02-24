Man stabbed, slashed on M train in Brooklyn; homeless man in custody, NYPD says

The victim was stabbed with a pocket knife, cops said.

An M train is seen in this undated photo. Photo Credit: Newsday/ Thomas A. Ferrara

A homeless man found with blood on his hands with placed into custody early Wednesday morning after a stabbing on an M train in Brooklyn, cops said.

Police said that a 33-year-old man was stabbed and slashed on the last car of a southbound M train near Myrtle Avenue-Broadway in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Tuesday at about 11:15 p.m.

The victim walked to Woodhull Medical Center, where he was treated for two puncture wounds to the neck and a laceration to his right hand, cops said.

The victim told police that he was on the M train when a man who was known to him started to argue with him. The verbal altercation became physical when the 27-year-old suspect stabbed the victim with a pocket knife, cops said.

A few hours later, at 2 a.m. Wednesday, police found the suspect riding the M train with blood on his hands, cop said. He was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

A weapon was not recovered, police said.