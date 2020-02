It was not immediately clear if he was targeted or not.

Police tape at an undated crime scene. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A 26-year-old man who appeared to be out walking his dog was stabbed to death early Wednesday in Brooklyn, police said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was found at about 1:45 a.m. by a passerby with his wrists and throat stabbed on Rockaway Avenue, near Pacific Street.

When the ambulance came to take the man to Interfaith Medical Center, the dog tried to jump inside, police said.

It was not immediately clear if he was targeted or not.