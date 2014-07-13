Man stabs wife, throws himself off Verrazano Bridge

A 47-year-old man stabbed his wife inside their Staten Island home before taking the family car and throwing himself off the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge Sunday morning, police said.

The man stabbed his 51-year-old wife, who was not identified, twice in the torso inside their Croft Place home at about 8:30 a.m., police said.

She was taken to Staten Island University North Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Someone heard the couple arguing and called police, but he had already left.

The couple had three children, ages 9, 14 and 15, who were home at the time, but not injured, said a law enforcement official.

The husband then took the family car, a 2013 Hyundai Genesis, and drove it to the middle of the bridge, according to police. MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers found the car unoccupied in the middle of the upper level at 8:43 a.m., police said.

The Coast Guard pulled a man believed to be the husband out of the water, police said, and he was taken to Staten Island University North Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at about 9:30 a.m.

The family had a prior domestic incident where police were called in 2007. In that incident both the husband and wife were arrested for assault charges, police said.

(Alison Fox)