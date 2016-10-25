Man steals NYPD car in Bronx and then crashes it, police say

Rubin Fernandez, 31, found the car unlocked with the keys inside early Sunday morning, the NYPD said.

Police arrested a man Tuesday who they say stole a marked NYPD car from a police precinct parking lot and crashed it in the Bronx on Sunday.

Rubin Fernandez, 31, of the Upper West Side, was charged with grand larceny, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, cops said.

Fernandez found the car unlocked with the keys inside and sped off at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, police said. The car was inside the parking lot of the 50th Precinct in the Knightsbridge area of the Bronx.

He drove the police car for about a mile and a half before he crashed into four parked vehicles on Sedgwick Ave, near West Fordham Road, the NYPD said.

He then got out of the car and hopped into a black Lincoln town car before driving off, police said.