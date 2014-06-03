Man taken into custody who allegedly attacked V. Stiviano

A man who allegedly attacked V. Stiviano this weekend in Manhattan turned himself in late Monday night, authorities said. Stiviano, …

A man who allegedly attacked V. Stiviano this weekend in Manhattan turned himself in late Monday night, authorities said.

Stiviano, whose tape recording of Donald Sterling’s racist rant resulted in his ban from the NBA and a forced sale of the Los Angeles Clippers, was leaving a restaurant Sunday night when she was beaten up, said her attorney, Mac Nehoray.

Dominick Diorio, 40, of Old Bethpage, was arrested and charged with several offenses, including third degree assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment.

Two men allegedly yelled racial slurs at Stiviano as she left a restaurant near the Gansevoort Hotel in the Meatpacking District at about 7 p.m. Stiviano was getting into a cab when one of the men allegedly punched her in the face. He then allegedly hit her again, yelling “I am going to slaughter you,” Nehoray said.

“The whole right side of her face was black and blue,” he added. “It’s horrendous.”

Stiviano, who was in town for an interview with Anderson Copper, reported the attack to police in the 6th precinct. On Monday several detectives from the Hate Crimes Task Force interviewed her, Nehoray said. She has remained in New York to help police identify her attackers.

Diorio could not be reached for comment and it could not be determined if he had retained an attorney.