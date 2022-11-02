Quantcast
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say

hit by train
A man hurled himself in front of an oncoming 1 train on Wednesday morning at the 86th Street and Broadway station.
Photo by Dean Moses

A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself in front of a 1 train at an Upper West Side station, police said.

The tragic incident took place at around 10:15 a.m. on the Downtown track on West 86 Street and Broadway when a yet to be identified man jumped in front of an oncoming 1 train, killing himself, police sources confirmed. The train station was blocked off from straphangers while emergency services attempted to retrieve the unfortunate soul from beneath the train’s wheels.

“Oh my God, another one,” New Yorkers could be heard stating as they were turned away from the station.

MTA Train NYPD
An NYPD officer searches beneath the train car. Photo by Dean Moses

The train was stalled for over an hour while express trains ran with severe delays for several more hours. This latest unfortunate incident will likely only further fan the debate of placing barriers in the subway system.

According to the MTA, service resumed at approximately 11:45 a.m. with residual delays. 

If you or someone you know needs help, contact 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

train closed
Photo by Dean Moses

