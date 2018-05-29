LATEST PAPER
Manhattanhenge: See stunning NYC sunset photos

By amNY.com staff
Manhattanhenge, or when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid, was named for its similarity to when the sun rises in alignment with Stonehenge in England.

The phenomenon happens on four days a year, twice when half the sun aligns and twice when the full sun aligns.

This year, New Yorkers can see the famous sunset on May 29, May 30, June 12 and June 13, weather permitting.

Scroll down for stunning photos over the years.

Manhattanhenge is seen on 42nd Street in Manhattan
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betan

Manhattanhenge is seen on 42nd Street in Manhattan on July 12, 2016.

The sun drops beyond the horizon on the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betan

The sun drops beyond the horizon on the second day of Manhattanhenge on July 12, 2016.

A view of the Manhattanhenge sunset from Hunter's
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

A view of the Manhattanhenge sunset from Hunter's Point South Park in Queens on July 11, 2016.

A view of the Manhattanhenge sunset as seen
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

A view of the Manhattanhenge sunset as seen through a camera set up at Hunter's Point South Park in Queens on July 11, 2016.

The Manhattanhenge sunset blazes through buildings, as seen
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

The Manhattanhenge sunset blazes through buildings, as seen from Hunter's Point South Park in Queens on July 11, 2016.

A view of the Manhattanhenge sunset from Hunter's
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

A view of the Manhattanhenge sunset from Hunter's Point South Park in Queens on July 11, 2016.

A view of the Manhattanhenge sunset from Hunter's
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

A view of the Manhattanhenge sunset from Hunter's Point South Park in Queens on July 11, 2016.

The Manhattan skyline is silhouetted against the sun
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

The Manhattan skyline is silhouetted against the sun during the Manhattanhenge sunset, as seen from Hunter's Point South Park in Queens on July 11, 2016.

The final moments of the Manhattanhenge sunset lights
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

The final moments of the Manhattanhenge sunset lights up the clouds above, as seen from Hunter's Point South Park in Queens on July 11, 2016.

People watch and photograph the sunset on 14th
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama

People watch and photograph the sunset on 14th Street during Manhattanhenge on May 29, 2013.

People watch and photograph the sunset on 14th
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama

People watch and photograph the sunset on 14th Street during Manhattanhenge on May 29, 2013.

The sun sets during Manhattanhenge on July 13,
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

The sun sets during Manhattanhenge on July 13, 2011.

Two women photograph themselves during the Manhattanhenge sunset
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

Two women photograph themselves during the Manhattanhenge sunset on July 13, 2011 in midtown.

People take photos and ride towards the setting
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

People take photos and ride towards the setting sun during Manhattanhenge on July 13, 2011.

The sun sets during Manhattanhenge on July 13,
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

The sun sets during Manhattanhenge on July 13, 2011.

Pedestrians stop to look as the sun sets
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

Pedestrians stop to look as the sun sets creating a modern-day "Stonehenge effect" along Manhattan streets on May 28, 2006.

