News Manhattanhenge: See stunning NYC sunset photos By amNY.com staff Updated May 29, 2018 3:08 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Manhattanhenge, or when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid, was named for its similarity to when the sun rises in alignment with Stonehenge in England. The phenomenon happens on four days a year, twice when half the sun aligns and twice when the full sun aligns. This year, New Yorkers can see the famous sunset on May 29, May 30, June 12 and June 13, weather permitting. Scroll down for stunning photos over the years. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betan Manhattanhenge is seen on 42nd Street in Manhattan on July 12, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betan The sun drops beyond the horizon on the second day of Manhattanhenge on July 12, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer A view of the Manhattanhenge sunset from Hunter's Point South Park in Queens on July 11, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer A view of the Manhattanhenge sunset as seen through a camera set up at Hunter's Point South Park in Queens on July 11, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer The Manhattanhenge sunset blazes through buildings, as seen from Hunter's Point South Park in Queens on July 11, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer A view of the Manhattanhenge sunset from Hunter's Point South Park in Queens on July 11, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer A view of the Manhattanhenge sunset from Hunter's Point South Park in Queens on July 11, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer The Manhattan skyline is silhouetted against the sun during the Manhattanhenge sunset, as seen from Hunter's Point South Park in Queens on July 11, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer The final moments of the Manhattanhenge sunset lights up the clouds above, as seen from Hunter's Point South Park in Queens on July 11, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama People watch and photograph the sunset on 14th Street during Manhattanhenge on May 29, 2013. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama People watch and photograph the sunset on 14th Street during Manhattanhenge on May 29, 2013. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano The sun sets during Manhattanhenge on July 13, 2011. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano Two women photograph themselves during the Manhattanhenge sunset on July 13, 2011 in midtown. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano People take photos and ride towards the setting sun during Manhattanhenge on July 13, 2011. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano The sun sets during Manhattanhenge on July 13, 2011. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt Pedestrians stop to look as the sun sets creating a modern-day "Stonehenge effect" along Manhattan streets on May 28, 2006. By amNY.com staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.