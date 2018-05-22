Your first chance to Instagram the Manhattanhenge phenomenon this year is next week.

The Manhattanhenge -- the alignment of the sunset with Manhattan's grid -- happens on four days each year, according to the American Museum of Natural History.

On Tuesday, May 29, half the sun will align at about 8:13 p.m. The next day, the full sun will align with the grid at about 8:12 p.m.

To see the sunset, New Yorkers should go to clear cross streets, such as 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets. The museum recommends standing on the east side, but keeping a clear view of the west so you can still see New Jersey.

Another great spot to view is from Hunters Point Parks in Long Island City.

Plan to get to your viewing spot about a half-hour before the sun is expected to align.

If you miss the sunset next week, you can still catch the full sun aligning at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, and a half sun on the grid at 8:21 p.m. on Friday, July 13.