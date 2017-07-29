Quantcast
Manhole explosion in East Harlem injures several people, FDNY says

Lauren Cook
July 29, 2017
1 min read
The manhole exploded at Second Avenue and East 110th Street around 2:30 p.m., the FDNY said.

A manhole explosion injured two people in East Harlem on Saturday, July 29, 2017, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: Liz Ligon

Two Con Edison workers were rushed to the hospital after a manhole exploded in East Harlem Saturday afternoon, the FDNY said.

The explosion happened around 2:30 p.m. at Second Avenue and East 110th Street, according to an FDNY spokeswoman.

The victims, both contractors for the utility company, suffered flash burns to their faces, according to a Con Edison spokesman. They were taken to Harlem Hospital Center in stable condition, fire officials said.

The cause of the explosion is under review, Con Ed said.

