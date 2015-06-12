Manhunt in Flatbush after NYPD officer fires weapon at knife-wielding suspects

The suspects were allegedly stripping a car when they were stopped.

The NYPD is searching for two suspects after a sergeant fired his weapon and they fled early Friday morning, the NYPD said.

The NYPD said a sergeant and two plainclothes officers saw three suspects allegedly stripping a Honda on East 19th Street near Glenwood Road and Foster Avenue in Flatbush at about 4 a.m.. They arrested one of the suspects, but one brandished a knife at officers, the NYPD said. The sergeant fired once and the two suspects fled.

It’s unclear if the suspect was hit. No NYPD officers were injured. Police recovered the knife at the scene.