Manhunt underway for SoHo shooter behind early-morning murder

Manhattan detectives are hunting for the SoHo shooter who gunned down a man in an early-morning execution on Tuesday.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Manhattan detectives are hunting for the SoHo shooter who gunned down a man in an early-morning execution on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the homicide took place at around 5:15 a.m. on June 25 outside of 41 Greene St. in the posh neighborhood.

Officers from the 1st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found a 31-year-old man shot three times in the right leg, and sprawled out on the street in a puddle of his own blood.

EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

Throughout the morning, police combed over the cobblestone-lined crime scene, examining a slew of shell casings as well as discarded sneakers sitting adjacent to a pool of dried blood.

A motive for the murder has yet to be established.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.