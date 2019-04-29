Police on Monday were looking for a man who posed as a customer and raped a masseuse in Queens earlier this month.

The man, described as about 20 to 30 years old and 6 feet tall, said he wanted a foot massage at a Flushing massage parlor at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

But when he got the 56-year-old woman in the room, he pinned her against the bed and raped her, police said.

Police said the suspect then took her cellphone, but dropped it on the floor before he ran off.