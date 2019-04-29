News NYPD seeks suspect in rape of masseuse in Queens Police say the suspect initially asked for a foot massage at the Flushing business. Police are searching for this man in connection with a rape at a Queens business. Photo Credit: NYPD By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated April 29, 2019 11:30 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Police on Monday were looking for a man who posed as a customer and raped a masseuse in Queens earlier this month. The man, described as about 20 to 30 years old and 6 feet tall, said he wanted a foot massage at a Flushing massage parlor at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said. But when he got the 56-year-old woman in the room, he pinned her against the bed and raped her, police said. Police said the suspect then took her cellphone, but dropped it on the floor before he ran off. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.