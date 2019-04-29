LATEST PAPER
55° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
55° Good Afternoon
News

NYPD seeks suspect in rape of masseuse in Queens

Police say the suspect initially asked for a foot massage at the Flushing business.

Police are searching for this man in connection

Police are searching for this man in connection with a rape at a Queens business. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

Police on Monday were looking for a man who posed as a customer and raped a masseuse in Queens earlier this month.

The man, described as about 20 to 30 years old and 6 feet tall, said he wanted a foot massage at a Flushing massage parlor at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

But when he got the 56-year-old woman in the room, he pinned her against the bed and raped her, police said.

Police said the suspect then took her cellphone, but dropped it on the floor before he ran off. 

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Firefighters lined Fifth Avenue Friday morning for the funeral of Fellow firefighters gather for funeral of Marine Christopher Slutman
Former Vice President Joe Biden launched a bid Biden announces 2020 presidential bid
AOC among 4 women featured in political doc coming to Netflix
Participants strolled along Sunday on Fifth Avenue in Easter parade and bonnet festival in NYC
Upper East Side resident Dave Mitchell wears a Bunnies and bonnets: Must-see Easter parade photos
On Thursday, an NYPD officer was shot and Cop shot in confrontation, suspect dead: NYPD