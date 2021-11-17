Mayor: 75,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to five through 11 year-olds so far

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

City officials said Wednesday 75,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to children between the ages of five and 11 so far.

Out of those doses, at least 26,300 have been given at a temporary school-based vaccination site, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio. Last Monday, City health officials began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine a public school sites serving children in the age group. Turn out was higher than expected with at least 12 schools in Districts 1 and 2 in Manhattan reporting long lines.

De Blasio pledged to have health officials return to school sites experience a high turnout later in the month and yesterday the mayor made good on that promise announcing that 60 elementary school sites will get second visits from health workers to administer the vaccine.

On Wednesday, health officials revisited 30 elementary schools and will administer the vaccine again at another 30 on Thursday, Nov. 18. All 1,070 public school sites serving children between the ages of five and 11 will have a temporary vaccination site for at least one day, the mayor pledged earlier this month. Families can find out when their child’s elementary school is offering the vaccine or has already done so by visiting the Department of Education’s website.

In addition, officials revealed that 80% of New York City’s 12 to 17-year-olds, or 414,000 kids, are at least partially vaccinated against the virus. Over the summer, the City began offering cash incentives to New Yorkers to boost vaccination rates and eventually extended $ 100 incentives to children within that age group.

“It’s really benefiting families and it’s making families safe. Everyone, get vaccinated. That’s the main message. But also, don’t leave that money on the table. Go get it. You deserve it ahead of the holidays,” said de Blasio. “If anyone in the family is not yet vaccinated, whether a child or an adult, go get vaccinated, get that incentive.”