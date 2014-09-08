Mayor announces launch of .nyc websites

The domain will be made available to the public Oct. 8.

The rush to get .nyc domains online is officially underway.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that the first .nyc domains have gone live. The pioneering “founders” group of companies and individuals includes Birdland Jazz Club and First Lady Chirlaine McCray.

New York City is one of the first cities in the world to receive its own top-level domain.

Officials say having a .nyc domain is an extraordinary branding opportunity and will generate important revenue for the city.

The .nyc web address will be made available to the general public beginning Oct. 8.