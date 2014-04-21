Mayor de Blasio says FDNY commissioner still interim

Mayor Bill de Blasio said a permanent replacement will be chosen.

FDNY Commissioner Sal Cassano speaks to reporters on Saturday, March 15, 2014, about the East Harlem building collapse. Photo Credit: YouTube

FDNY Commissioner Sal Cassano will be replaced, Mayor Bill de Blasio said yesterday.

“I think he’s performed admirably, and I give him a lot of respect, particularly for what he did in the middle of the East Harlem tragedy, which was an extremely difficult moment,” said de Blasio, speaking at an unrelated event.

“And I thought he, and all the men and women who serve under him, did a fantastic job,” the mayor added. “But it’s been clear from the beginning that it’s an interim role.”

Cassano was appointed by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2010.

He had previously served as the FDNY’s chief of department and chief of operations in a career that spanned 40 years.

Cassano was not asked about the issue during a press availability yesterday.

Last month, Sanitation Commissioner John Doherty, another Bloomberg appointee, retired after working more than 50 years for the city.