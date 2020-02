It’s the second time this year the pot is this high.

Employee Ibrahim Guvecoglu hands over a Mega Millions ticket to a customer at the Mega Mart in North Amityville, Monday, March 17, 2014. The Mega Millions jackpot is up to 400 million dollars. Photo Credit: Flickr/Katie Killary

The Mega Millions goes up to $180 million for Friday night’s drawing and will likely attract a huge crowd.

Two people cashed in $1 million each after matching five numbers — but not the Mega Ball — in Tuesday’s drawing.

The winning tickets were purchased in New Jersey and South Carolina.

The numbers will be drawn on Friday at 11 p.m.

Mega Millions is played in 43 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.