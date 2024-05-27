Veterans honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice at Intrepid Memorial Day Ceremony

Service men and women joined with New Yorkers on Memorial Day Monday at the Intrepid Museum to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Memorial Day Monday saw the Intrepid Museum again play host to a grand tribute to service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the United States over the years.

Held inside the decommissioned aircraft carrier-turned-museum itself out of weather concerns, the May 27 ceremony saw those currently in the Armed Forces and veterans who have spent years serving the country gather together to honor those who “gave their last full measure of devotion” to America.

While the family and loved ones looked to honor those dressed in uniform decked out in medals, those wearing the colors strove to remind the younger generation that the day is designed to honor the soldiers who did not make it home.

Lance Corporal George Armone glanced down at his medals, telling amNewYork Metro that he doesn’t like to speak of the honors he garnered, but rather what they represent to him.

“These medals represent my tour in Vietnam from 1965. I don’t usually like to talk about my medals because what allowed me to get these medals were the people that were in front of me, they saved my life and allowed me to be here today. That’s what today is all about,” Armone said.

“Memorial Day is a day we celebrate those who gave their lives for our country…please don’t forget those who gave their lives for this country. Nobody wants to die but these people who did die fought for their country saving their fellow marines or soldiers,” Armone added.

Armone was joined by Staff Sergeant Vincent Bachicchio, who also served during the Vietnam War. Reflecting on his time served, Bachicchio took a moment to recall all those who did not make it. Bachicchio toured Vietnam twice, in 1965-66 and 1970-71. The 89-year-old vet says he still vividly recalls those memories and the men he fought alongside with.

“We lost a lot of guys. In fact, 58,000 in Vietnam,” Bachicchio said.

Aubrey Reid, a US Army veteran who worked as an Aircraft Structural Repairer, stressed that Memorial Day is a time of reflection and appreciation, but it has often been advertised as a weekend of sales, the start of summer, and barbecues.

“My granduncle, he was in the merchant marines, and he told us that on Memorial Day you are supposed to sit down, if you knew people who went off to war and didn’t come back, you’re supposed to sit and reflect on those lives lost. That’s what I’ve always done,” Reid said.

Wearing his army uniform, Reid also proudly showcased his dog tags, as well as a small medallion in the shape of the country Trinidad, where he was born.

“Even though I wasn’t born here, I still gave up my time to my adopted home,” Reid said.

But while the focus was on service and sacrifice, Mayor Eric Adams lamented a lack of patriotism from the country’s youth — especially those who burned flags during recent college protests.

“When you look at the fact that right on our college campuses, our young people are being radicalized with beliefs to hate America and they are learning from young agents. It is a question mark that lingers over: What does our future champions look like?” Adams said.