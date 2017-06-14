Men throw avocados, bananas at Bronx deli worker over food order, NYPD says

The men got into an argument with the worker over a food order inside Stadium Gourmet Deli.

A deli worker’s jaw was broken after two men threw avocados and bananas at him in the Bronx last month, police said.

The men got into an argument over a food order inside Stadium Gourmet Deli on East 161st Street and Walton Avenue on May 29, 2017 at about 4:45 a.m., police said.

The two customers then threw avocados and bananas at the 21-year-old employee, according to video surveillance released Tuesday.

The video shows one man, wearing a black T-shirt, grab avocados from a stand and start pelting them at the worker behind the counter. Moments later, the second man joins him.

The first man then goes up to the counter, grabs a pile of bananas and throws them at the worker.

The employee suffered a laceration and fractures to his face, as well as a broken jaw. He was taken to Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center in serious but stable condition.

The two men fled in a dark colored sedan, police said.