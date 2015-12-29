Merci Chrisette accused of slashing Brooklyn straphangers

“I’m going to cut you,” a suspect is heard saying on a video.

A Brooklyn woman was charged on Tuesday with slashing two people on the A train in Brooklyn as it traveled between Jay Street and Nostrand Avenue earlier this week, police said.

Merci Chrisette, 28, apparently got into an argument with a 28-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man on the crowded train at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Chrisette was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. She was awaiting arraignment Tuesday night. Attorney information was not immediately available.

In a video obtained by Gothamist, Chrisette is allegedly heard threatening the couple for more than a minute before lunging at them.

“Do you want a clue what’s going to happen when I get off this train? I’m going to cut you,” Chrisette allegedly says. “And I’m going to get away with it. Now, if you say one more word this is going to end very badly.”

She then apparently tells a man that the sharp object she’s holding is not a knife, but something that will puncture his face if he’s not quiet. Chrisette then allegedly says that she is crazy, before noticing a camera filming her and posing.

“Hi, I’m used to cameras,” she allegedly says, smiling. “Make sure you get my good side.”

Chrisette then appears to go back to a pole, before lunging at the victims and cutting them. A few people can be seen trying to break up the interaction, and one man holds her back.

“Do you not understand that I will hurt you?” she apparently says again before the video ends. “And then I’ll hurt you.”

Chrisette is accused of getting off the train at Nostrand Avenue, police said, and walked away. The victims refused medical attention.