Mets food drive offers tickets in exchange for canned, packaged goods

Donate 10 or more items and you’ll receive a voucher for two tickets.

Big-hearted Mets fans can score some tickets by bringing canned and packaged goods to the Amazins’ holiday food drive on Tuesday.

Fans who donate 10 or more items will receive a voucher for two tickets to a select home game in April or May.

All donations will go to the Mary Brennan INN, a nonprofit that runs a soup kitchen and provides other services in Hempstead on Long Island.

Some of the more needed goods include milk (powdered, evaporated and boxed), packaged pasta, rice, ramen noodles, canned vegetables and fruit, as well as hot and cold cereal. All items must be nonperishable and should not be packaged in any kind of glass container.

Donations can be dropped off at the Mets Team Store at Citi Field from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Team mascot Mr. Met is expected to drop by the food drive around noon.

For more information go to mets.com/fooddrive.