Mets feeling left out: No starters through first round of 2022 MLB All-Star Game voting

The New York Mets are the best team in the National League with a record of 45-24, but if voting ended today for the 2022 MLB All-Star game, they would have no starters.

On Tuesday afternoon, Major League Baseball released the voting results for Phase One of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game voting. The top two vote-getters at every position during Phase One, and the top six outfielders, will advance to Phase Two, which will determine the official starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star game on July 19th.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Pete Alonso and Starling Marte would be the only two Mets players who would even advance to Phase Two of voting.

While many Mets fans may want to see Alonso leading the first base pack, him trailing Paul Goldschmidt does make some sense at this point. The Cardinals’ first baseman is hitting .339 with 16 HRs, 58 RBI, 48 runs, and three stolen bases. Of qualified players, Goldschmidt currently leads NL first basemen in batting average, OBP, SLG, and wRC+. He is second to Alonso in RBI, trailing by four, and fourth in home runs.

As voting continues, it’s possible that we see Jeff McNeil push his way into Phase Two as well, especially after the injury to Ozzie Albies, who currently sits in second place. McNeil leads all qualified second basemen with a .327 average, .386 OBP, and 146 wRC+. He is also 4th in RBI, while currently rankings just 8th in both HRs and runs scored.

Mets fans will also hope that Francisco Lindor can push his way past Dansby Swanson and into Phase Two at the shortstop position. Lindor currently leads all NL shortstops with 11 home runs and 52 RBI; however, he also ranks 6th in batting average, 6th in on-base percentage, and 4th in wRC+, which means that pushing past Dansby Swanson will be no sure thing. Trea Turner seems like a lock to advance to Phase Two at this point.

Starling Marte currently seems to have a good chance of advancing to Phase Two, but there is also an outside shot that Mark Canha might join him. Marte is currently third among qualified NL outfielders in stolen bases, 4th in batting average, 4th in runs, 5th in slugging percentage, 6th in RBI, and 8th in wRC+.

However, Canha is having almost as strong of a statistical start to the year. The veteran is hitting .292/.383/.396 with five home runs, 37 RBI, and 32 runs scored. He leads all qualified NL outfielders in batting average, trails only Ian Happ in OBP, and is third in wRC+.

Neither player cracks the top ten in home runs, and Mark Canha in particular is far down when it comes to RBIs and runs scored, so the probability of both advancing to phase two depends on how much fans who are voting are favoring those highlight-worthy stats.

However, there is also still plenty of time for Mets fans to help push their favorite players into the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Phase One voting will last until 2 p.m. ET on June 30, and fans can fill out a 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot as many as five times per every 24-hour period until Phase one voting closes. You can vote on MLB.com or through any of the MLB team sites.

For more Mets coverage like this 2022 MLB All-Star Game story, visit amNY Sports