Michael Moore stood outside Trump Tower with a ‘We Are All Muslim’ sign

“We are all Muslim.”

That’s the message that filmmaker Michael Moore is sending this week following Donald Trump’s plan to block all Muslims from entering the United States.

The controversial filmmaker said Wednesday on Facebook that he stood outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue holding a “WE ARE ALL MUSLIMS” sign until police arrived. Then, he went home and penned a letter to the GOP presidential candidate.

“Like many other angry white guys, you are frightened by a bogeyman who is out to get you,” Moore wrote on Facebook. “That bogeyman, in your mind, are all Muslims. Not just the ones who have killed, but ALL MUSLIMS.”

Moore continued on to say that Trump and his supporters don’t represent America, noting a statistic that said 81 percent of the electorate next year will be made up of women, people of color and voters between the ages of 18 and 35.

“In other words, not you,” Moore wrote. “And not the people who want you leading their country.”

Moore slammed Trump’s call to ban Muslims from the U.S. as a desperate and insane plea.

“I was raised to believe that we are all each other’s brother and sister, regardless of race, creed or color. That means if you want to ban Muslims, you are first going to have to ban me. And everyone else. We are all Muslim,” Moore said.

Moore also recommended that Trump “go to the time-out room in any one of [his] Towers, sit there, and think about what [he has] said.”

“We are all Muslim,” he wrote. “Deal with it.”

