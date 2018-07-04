One year after the fatal shooting of NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, the department will commemorate her life with a candlelight vigil and street renaming.

Familia, 48, a 12-year veteran and mother of three, was fatally shot through the window of an NYPD mobile command vehicle on July 5, 2017, in Fordham Heights.

A candlight vigil is planned for Wednesday just before midnight in front of the 46th Precinct where she worked, according to the precinct’s Twitter account. Earlier Wednesday a tribute of blue balloons and sunflowers was set up outside the precinct.

“Spending time away from our loved ones on holidays can be difficult, but it’s one of the many sacrifices NYPD cops make on behalf of our city’s 8.6 million residents and the more than 60 million people who visit each year,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said in a statement on Twitter, adding: “It’s that kind of security that Detective Miosotis Familia was rendering one year ago when she was assassinated without warning just after midnight, following Fourth of July festivities in the Bronx. We miss Miosotis tremendously, and the impact of her murder will never be forgotten by anyone who wears a uniform in New York City.”

On Thursday, the street outside the 46th Precinct will be renamed for Familia, police said.

The man who killed her, Alexander Bonds, was killed by responding officers after he brandished a revolver. Bonds, an ex-con with a history of mental illness, had apparently been acting erratically before the shooting. He also had posted complaints and accusations against police officers on Facebook.