Mohamed Rasheed Khan’s teen attacker charged with hate crime, police said

A 14-year-old has been charged with a hate crime for brutally beating a Muslim man outside a Queens mosque earlier this month, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

A 14-year-old boy was charged with brutally beating a Muslim man outside a Queens mosque earlier this month, police said on Monday.

Mohamed Rasheed Khan, 59, was leaving a Queens Village mosque at about 10:30 p.m. on June 1 when he was ambushed by three teens while riding his bicycle, according to police and police and the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Khan, who was wearing religious attire at the time, suffered multiple broken bones in his face, fractured ribs, and a concussion, according to CAIR.

The attack was reportedly part of the “knockout game,” in which the suspects pick a target and try to knock them out with a single punch. The boys were apparently seen laughing as they ran off, according to CAIR.

The boy was charged with assault as a hate crime as a minor, police said. Police were looking for two other teens on Tuesday who helped in the attack.