Mom arrested in murder of Queens girl, found dead in Elmhurst, NYPD says

A Queens mother is accused of strangling her 1-year-old daughter to death, officials said.
Shangbo Xiangshengjie, 33, of Elmhurst, was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday, police said.
Sanggye Lhakyi, 1, was found unconscious inside 87-19 Elmhurst Ave. around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, cops said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The city medical examiner’s office said she died of ligature strangulation and ruled the girl’s death a homicide.
Cops did not immediately have further details about the incident.
With Lauren Cook