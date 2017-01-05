Mom arrested in murder of Queens girl, found dead in Elmhurst, NYPD says

The girl was found dead in an Elmhurst apartment Tuesday night, cops said.

A 1-year-old girl was found dead in an apartment in Elmhurst, Queens, on Jan. 3, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

A Queens mother is accused of strangling her 1-year-old daughter to death, officials said.

Shangbo Xiangshengjie, 33, of Elmhurst, was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday, police said.

Sanggye Lhakyi, 1, was found unconscious inside 87-19 Elmhurst Ave. around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, cops said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The city medical examiner’s office said she died of ligature strangulation and ruled the girl’s death a homicide.

Cops did not immediately have further details about the incident.

With Lauren Cook