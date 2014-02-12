More New Yorkers side with Cuomo on Pre-K plan: Poll

When it comes to funding universal pre-K in the Empire State, most New Yorkers are on team Cuomo. A Quinnipiac …

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found Empire State voters preferred the governor’s plan to fund early education with state money over Mayor Bill de Blasio’s initiative, which would raise taxes on those who make $500,000 or more a year, by a 47% to 37% margin.

More New Yorkers say they are philosophically aligned with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo politically, with 44% saying he represents their views, compared with 27% for the mayor.

“Cuomo has the edge over de Blasio, except in New York City,” Maurice Carroll, director of the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute, said in a statement.

The university interviewed 1,488 registered voters from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.5%.

Though he lags behind the governor when it comes to pre-K planning, de Blasio’s approval rating among Big Apple residents is high. About 51% of New York City residents approve of his work so far, with 22% giving him an unfavorable rating. Twenty-four percent said they did not know enough about him to offer an opinion.