More streets added to New York City’s Open Streets program for summer 2022

The Department of Transportation announced that a number of streets have been added to the Open Streets program, slating over 300 blocks across the Five Boroughs to participate in the program in 2022.

This year’s expansion adds 21 blocks to the program, all of which will be operational by summer 2022. Over eighty of the partners will be operating and/or have car-free programming in place by this weekend’s Car-Free Earth Day celebrations.

The program first launched in April 2020 as a way to make the city’s streets car-free. The program has since allowed New Yorkers to reclaim and repurpose city streets for alternative uses, and through the DOT’s new Public Space Programming initiative, this season will feature free activities in public spaces like plazas and Open Streets.

“This weekend, we will celebrate Car-Free Earth Day in New York City, but I want to thank the dozens of community partners who will be celebrating the spirit of Earth Day for the many months ahead,” said DOT Commissioner Rodriguez. “Open Streets was one of the few bright spots of the pandemic, and I am proud that we have found a way to support more streets in more diverse communities in every borough that can be part of this incredible and permanent program.”

“On Earth Day and every day, we are showing the nation how to reimagine our public space at scale and build a greener, healthier, and safer city,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “My administration’s commitment to the Open Streets program remains steadfast. As we work hand-in-hand with our partners on the ground to give communities the space and programming they need, I look forward to all they will offer their neighbors and our city.”

The following streets will be added to the Open Streets program:

Manhattan

West 158 th Street : Broadway to Amsterdam Avenue

: Broadway to Amsterdam Avenue Forsyth Street: East Broadway to Division Street

East Broadway to Division Street West 188 th Street: Amsterdam Avenue to Audubon Avenue

Amsterdam Avenue to Audubon Avenue West 115 th Street : St Nicholas Avenue to Lenox Avenue

: St Nicholas Avenue to Lenox Avenue *East 115 th Street: Park Avenue to Park Avenue (5/28)

Park Avenue to Park Avenue (5/28) *La Salle Street : Broadway to Claremont Avenue (4/28)

: Broadway to Claremont Avenue (4/28) *West 196 th Street: Broadway to Ellwood Street (4/25)

Broadway to Ellwood Street (4/25) *East 115th Street: Pleasant Avenue to 1st Avenue (9/10)

Brooklyn

Watkins Street : Street End to Belmont Avenue

: Street End to Belmont Avenue North 15 Street : Nassau Avenue to Banker Street

: Nassau Avenue to Banker Street South 1 Street : Berry Street to Wythe Avenue

: Berry Street to Wythe Avenue *Buffalo Avenue : St Marks Avenue to Bergen Street (6/18)

: St Marks Avenue to Bergen Street (6/18) *West 12 Street : Surf Avenue to Street End (5/21)

: Surf Avenue to Street End (5/21) * Lewis Avenue : Fulton to Hancock Street (6/4)

: Fulton to Hancock Street (6/4) *Graham Avenue : Scholes Street to Montrose Avenue (4/29)

: Scholes Street to Montrose Avenue (4/29) *Chauncey Street : Howard Avenue to Saratoga Avenue (7/2)

: Howard Avenue to Saratoga Avenue (7/2) *Benson Avenue : Bay 19 Street to 18 th Avenue (7/11)

: Bay 19 Street to 18 Avenue (7/11) *Duffield St: Metrotech Center to Willoughby St (4/25)

Queens

Murdock Avenue: 180th Street to Street End

Bronx

Longfellow Avenue : Freeman Street to Jennings Street

: Freeman Street to Jennings Street *Kelly Street: East 163rd Street to Intervale Avenue (7/11)

“Open Streets bring local residents together, providing valuable public space for community-building activities and opportunities that strengthen our neighborhoods,” said Speaker Adrienne Adams. “The Council’s legislative efforts to expand this initiative permanently represent one way the City achieved long-term positive outcomes for New Yorkers during the unprecedented and challenging conditions forced upon us by the pandemic. We look forward to continuing to work with local communities and our colleagues in government to make this program more effective, enjoyable, and equitable.”

“Open Streets were vital to small businesses and the wellbeing of New Yorkers who needed spaces to thrive during the pandemic. The expansion of this year’s program is proof that NYC’s neighborhoods can reimagine its streets for community enjoyment and economic activity. See you at an Open Street this summer!” said NYC Comptroller Brad Lander.

DOT is still accepting applications for new potential Open Streets. For a full list of participating streets as well as interested stakeholders can visit the DOT website.